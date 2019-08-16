Storm Chances Remain Elevated into The Weekend

The cold front that was approaching from out west has stalled just outside our area and will keep the storm chances high into the weekend. High pressure is trying to build in back behind the front but it will take a few day before it gets strong enough to dissipate the front. The front will hang out through Saturday before finally dissipating on Sunday. Saturday will look a lot like Friday with mostly cloudy skies and the on and off showers and storms. This will keep our highs from climbing too much, mid 80s along the coast to near 90 inland. As the front dissipates on Sunday the rain chances will go down allowing us to heat back up. Highs will climb int o the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland with the heat index pushing back into the triple digits. Expect the hot and humid pattern to linger through mid week with mostly dry starts to the days with scattered storms in the afternoons.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and muggy w/a few lingering storms possible, low: mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers in the AM, scattered storms in the PM, high: 86-87 beaches, 89-90 inland.