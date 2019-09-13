Storm Chances stick around for the weekend

The warm, humid weather will continue today, but we will have a better chance for thunderstorms than the past few days. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas today, then dissipate over the weekend. This will spark scattered thunderstorms today through the weekend. Tropical moisture may also try to push into the Carolinas late this weekend or early next week, increasing our rain chances. A stronger cold front may push into the area late next week, bringing cooler weather.

Today: partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy, warm & muggy. Lows 70-74

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.