Storm potential ramps up for Sunday!

A good Sunday all! We are slated for storm potential across the region today, so please prepare accordingly.

Far western areas of the Pee Dee are already seeing the leading edge of showers and downpours, with the rest of our inland communities seeing storms activity by the middle of the afternoon. This will all be caused by a cold front, that is moving slow enough to likely not affect the beaches with showers and storms until later this evening/tonight. Damaging winds are possible, along with an isolated tornado in the region.

Overall rain accumulations look to widely range from 0.5 inches to 2 inches, with slightly higher amounts possible in isolated inland areas. Cooler temps and sunshine will fight back later on Monday after the front passes. Highs there will take a step back into the 50s. Highs in the low 50s settle in on Tuesday with a great deal of sunshine continuing.

TODAY: Clouds increase with showers and storms later into the day. Highs in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Storms linger with isolated downpours. Lows can fall back closer to the upper-40s.

MONDAY: Highs in the 50s as temps fall into the afternoon, with partly sunny skies.