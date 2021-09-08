Storm potential remains today & tomorrow

Happy Wednesday everyone! Warm & humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week for us.

The weak front that stalled in the area yesterday has dissipated, but scattered thunderstorms will develop again today with a surge of moisture up from the south. Another cold front will move through on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms yet again, so do your best to remain weather aware.

Drier air will move in Thursday night, and lower humidity will bring pleasant weather Friday into the weekend. Mainly sunny skies will really be fighting back. Hot and humid weather will be back next week with high temperatures in the 90s away from the coast starting Monday.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with later scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88-90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers/storms. Lows 71-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered t-storms. Highs in the mid 80s.