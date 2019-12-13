Storm system will bring heavy rain through Saturday morning

Rain has moved into the Carolinas, and will continue into the weekend. A storm system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico will bring plenty of moisture as it crosses the Carolinas. Rain will develop early this morning, and will continue through today and into Saturday morning. Rain will be heavy at times today, with 1-2 inches of rain likely. Some spots could see over 3 inches of rain. It will stay cool today, especially inland, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s inland, and close to 60 along the coast. But that may not happen until later this evening.

The storm system will move away Saturday with rain ending in the morning, and sunshine returning in the afternoon. It will also warm up with temperatures back into the low 60 Saturday and upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Tuesday, but the next cold front will bring rain Tuesday, then cooler weather for the second half of the week with highs back into the low 50s

Today, periods of rain, heavy at times. Highs 48-52 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Tonight, scattered showers. Lows 46-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Saturday, rain ending, then clearing and warmer. Highs low 60s.