Storm system will bring rain, wind and chilly temperatures through the weekend

Clouds will continue to thicken up throughout the day with rain to follow late. A slow-moving storm system will approach today with mostly cloudy skies. We will see showers developing late in the day, and it will stay cold with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 inland, mid 50s along the coast.

Expect cool, wet weather to continue tonight, through Friday and into Saturday. Rain totals between 1-2 inches and winds could gust between 30-40mph Friday into Saturday. This storm system will finally move away over the weekend, with some sunshine returning Sunday. Temperatures will stay below normal into next week, then a slow warm-up starting next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and cold with a chance for showers late. Highs 46-50inland, 54-56 beaches.

Tonight, scat’d showers, some heavy rain possible. Lows 42-45 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Friday, cloudy, windy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 50-54 inland 54-56 beaches.