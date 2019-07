LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – A summer storm moved through our area Thursday afternoon causing some damage in the Pee Dee in the Lamar area.

These are pictures of Gum trees that fell across South Lynches River Road in Lamar sent in to us by Andy and Michelle Jordan.









There were no severe wind or storm warnings Thursday, Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson noted gusts up to 49 mph in the Florence area.