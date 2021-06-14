Storms possible again for Tuesday

I hope your Monday treated you well all! As we look onward into tonight there isn’t much going on. Lows will be falling back towards the low 70s with partly clear skies for the most part. However, after a calmer Tuesday morning, storms can’t be ruled out later into the day.

Highs tomorrow will bump to the upper 80s for the beaches, reaching the lower 90s inland, all preceding an approaching cold front slated to pass through overnight. Before that passage though, thunderstorms will be liable to pop up ahead of the front, with a better shot to see storms along the coast. Conditions will then calm overnight with lows back to the mid-upper 60s.

Other than limited stray showers on Wednesday, the region will dry out, with plentiful sunshine expected for Thursday and Friday. Isolated storm chances will return to start the weekend.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with lows mainly back to the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Warm with isolated pm storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Spotty storms fizzle out with lows in the mid to upper 60s.