Stormy Christmas Eve ahead



A strong cold front will bring rain and gusty winds on Christmas Eve. Until that front arrives, the weather will stay calm with high pressure in control. Today will start off sunny, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. It will be mild again with highs in the low 60s. A few showers will develop tonight.

Thursday will be cloudy and windy with periods of rain. The cold front will move through late in the day with rain and even thunderstorms. There is a small chance for strong thunderstorms. While it will be cloudy and wet on Thursday, it will be warm with temperatures in the 70s. The main threat for severe storms will be gusty winds.

Colder weather will move in Thursday night, and high temperatures on Christmas will only be in the mid 40s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s early Saturday morning, and it will stay chilly through the weekend.

Today, mild with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 50-52 inland, 56 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy, windy and warm with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.