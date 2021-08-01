Stormy Days Ahead…

After a relatively quiet weekend outside of a few isolated stronger storms inland, rain chances are going to be ramping up for the next few days. Inland areas start the workweek off quietly but we won’t rule out the chance of an isolated t-storm closer to the coast on Monday, mainly later in the day. Highs Monday will be closer to normal for this time of year in the mid 80s along the coast to near 90 inland.

A stubborn frontal boundary, along with some upper level support will bring rain and storms likely as we head into Tuesday. While this activity will stifle temperatures, rainfall amounts could top out at a couple inches and more in some locations. Highs for Tuesday will be closer to 80. Keep the umbrella handy as rain chances continue for much of the week with below average temperatures.

TONIGHT: T-Storms ending, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few late afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Some storms possible throughout the overnight hours. Lows in the mid 70s.