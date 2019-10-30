Strong Halloween storms, then much cooler

The warm, humid weather continues tomorrow with strong to severe thunderstorms in the evening. A strong cold front will move through tomorrow night. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s. The front will come with thunderstorms tomorrow evening. There is a risk for severe weather along and west of I-95. The main threat from these storms will be strong wind. Much cooler and drier air will move in on Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend. Another cold front will move through late Saturday with even cooler weather Sunday and to start next week. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s by the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with isolated showers. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid with a few showers. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.