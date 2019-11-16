Strong storm system offshore will bring wet, windy and chilly temperatures this weekend

The slow moving storm system that brought rain all day long yesterday has stalled & is strengthening. This will bring more rain and stronger wind for the weekend. The rain and wind will continue today with another inch of rain possible, and winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. This storm will slowly pull away from the coast tomorrow night and Sunday. The rain should come to an end tomorrow night, but it will stay rather cloudy, windy and cool on Sunday. Improving weather for next week. Sunshine will return with a slow warming trend. We should warm into the 60s by Tuesday.

Today, periods of rain, windy and cold. Highs 46 inland, 48 beaches.

Tonight: Periods or rain, windy and cold. Low 38-42

Sunday, mostly cloudy, windy and cool with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 50s.