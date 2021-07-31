Stronger spotty storms possible for Saturday

Happy Saturday my friends! Get ready for more hot and humid conditions today, with isolated storms being around this afternoon, especially along the beaches! Heat index values will again surpass 100 as well. There is a low chance that a couple storms could become severe.

Conditions will calm for a muggy night. Sunday remains very similar temperature wise, with the difference of isolated storms being likely later into the day and evening. Keep up the heat safety practices all. Into the work week highs drop a bit to seasonable levels, but the humidity and isolated storm chances remain unshaken for our near future.

TODAY: Hot, hazy, and humid with isolated pm storms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear and very muggy with lows mainly in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Hot, hazy, and humid with later day spotty storms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.