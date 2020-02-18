Student arrested after bringing a gun to Marlboro County High School

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A student is in custody after he brought a gun to school on Tuesday.

According to Marlboro County Schools Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord, a 15-year-old student brought the gun to Marlboro County High School. A parent saw a social media post that she thought was inappropriate and reported it to the school resource officer.

School administrators were able to conduct a search of the student without any disruptions in the day to day operations, McCord said.

“The good news is our system was proven to be effective,” McCord stated. Parents and students were notified of the incident Tuesday.