Students in Robeson County to return to classroom after tight vote from district board, near-split family survey results

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Many students in Robeson County will return to the classroom next month, following Tuesday night’s Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting.

The board voted 6-4 in favor of Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson’s recommendation of operating under ‘Plan B’, labeled as ‘moderate social distancing’.

Courtesy: Public Schools of Robeson County

Plan B includes limiting the number of people in school facilities to no more than 50% maximum occupancy. Plan A was less restrictive and included all students potentially being in school at the same time. Plan C was remote learning for all students.

Under Plan B, one group of Pre-K through 8th grade students will attend classes Monday through Thursday and have remote learning on Friday. The following week, the other group of Pre-K through 8th grade students would do the same.

The option for virtual learning will still be available for students and they may change their mind one time.

For high school students, 9th through 12th grade, an ‘A’ group would attend classes on Mondays and Tuesdays. A ‘B’ group would attend classes on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays would be remote learning for high school students.

High school students would also have the option of learning remotely.

Courtesy: Public Schools of Robeson County

The changes will begin on Monday, March 1 but teachers will return on Tuesday, February 16.

Changes to the operational plan can be made by the board if coronavirus cases warrant modifications.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the school district received 9,204 ‘return to school’ surveys. Of those, 51.5% of the people who responded said they would like students to return to the classroom for in-person instruction while 48.5% said they would like students to remain in virtual learning.

The survey is available here until Wednesday at 5 p.m.