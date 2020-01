Good Evening!

Overnight tonight we’ll see some more spotty clouds hanging out overhead. Sunday will be slightly cooler and clearer than Saturday was with highs topping out in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine.

Looking forward to the start of the workweek we see some more moisture roll into the region leading to increased chances for scattered showers throughout the day Monday. By late Monday night showers will clear out and we’ll see lots of sunshine for Tuesday afternoon.