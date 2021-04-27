Summer feels are closing in midweek

A good Tuesday to you all. Warmer weather will continue through the middle of the week, with a good deal of sunshine. High pressure will eventually move offshore, but will control our weather through Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s today away from the coast, pushing to the upper 70s at the beaches. By Thursday, some spots will warm into the upper 80s. This could also come with heat index values pushing above 90.

A cold front will move through late Friday with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. Temps will rebound back to average on Sunday, then warm into the 80s inland to start next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 83-86 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Wednesday: Very warm with a good deal of sun. Highs in the low to mid 80s.