Summer feels are here to stay!

A good toasty Tuesday to you all! Warm & humid conditions will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather today and Wednesday, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine and limited pop-up shower and storm chances. Temps will be near normal with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Rain chances will go up toward the end of the week though, as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. Scattered thunderstorms Friday will continue into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will cool off to the mid 80 for the weekend. Storm chances decrease for Sunday, the 4th of July. The front should dissipate into next week, allowing us to heat back up. Stay with us for updates to your holiday weekend forecast!

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid with a stray shower. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slight chance for a shower or storm. Highs 85-91.