MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Welcome to the weekend. We are going to see a seasonable weekend across the coast, Pee Dee, and border belt. Today we will see partly to at time mostly cloudy skies. High pressure to the northeast will pump in cool, dry air. That is what we call the wedge. Cold air damming will continue throughout the day on Saturday. As we get into Sunday we will see a little more sunshine. High temperatures will reach 60 both along the coast and the Pee Dee.

Our warmest day this week will be on Monday. We will monitor a low pressure system off the coast. It could bring some rain showers Monday morning. That should quickly move out of the area by Noon. As we get into the afternoon we will see the sun return and potentially see highs top out in the low to mid 60s. A cold front will sweep through the area Tuesday, that will lower our temperatures into the 50s for highs both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows Tuesday through the rest of the work week will be very cold. In fact a few locations could fall below freezing, both Wednesday and Thursday morning. We could see some frost and freeze develop even along the coast.

We start to warm up Thursday and Friday, highs topping out in the low 60s.