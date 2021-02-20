Sun to shine bright this weekend

You read that right! While high temps remain mostly in the low to mid 50s, mainly sunny skies tell the weather story for this weekend, along with chilly morning lows in the upper 20s to near freezing. This is a change of pace that the region needs with the high river levels, which will still be climbing into the start of next week, despite conditions drying out.

Monday will be the only hitch over the next 5 days, with scattered showers returning to the region. Sunshine will then fight right back into the middle of the week, which be nice to see. Please stay with us as week continue to keep track of the rising river levels and anticipated impacts.