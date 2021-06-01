Sun toughs it out for Tuesday!

Happy first day of meteorological summer everyone! Sunshine hangs in there today as temperatures remain a bit below below average. After this tranquil Tuesday through, we are finally slated to see more rain return to the region. Shower and storm chances will be back to the area on Wednesday, as temps warm up a bit more.

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the week as temperatures warm back to around average on Thursday, slightly above it for Friday. Shower and storm potential then continues through the weekend as temperatures level out on the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 84-86 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight: Mild as clouds increase. Lows: 62-64 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm, with iso showers & storms. Highs: 79-80 beaches, 83-84 inland.