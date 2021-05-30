Sunday cool down settles in

We’re really cooling off today everyone! Cloudier skies will hold for the early morning, with many temps in the 50s. Despite afternoon clouds being on the decrease later today, highs are only going to be reaching as high as the low-mid 70s. This all with a drop in humidity to boot. Overnight lows will then tumble back to the mid and low 50s with good clearing.

Memorial Day and the Tuesday to follow will see us more sunshine, with highs pushing back to seasonable levels into the middle of the week. Isolated shower chance push back into the region on Wednesday, with Thursday thunderstorms looking more likely. We will keep you posted as we get towards the middle of the week ahead.

TODAY: PM clouds decrease. Highs ranging in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Skies clear out late, with lows in the mid to low 50s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mainly sunny skies. Highs push back to the upper 70s and low 80s.