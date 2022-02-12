Sunday cool down to follow today’s warmth

Happy Saturday my friends! With a good deal of sun again today, the beaches will approach the upper 60s, with our inland communities reaching the low 70s. Changes are coming though for tomorrow.

A weak cold front will drop through the region on Sunday, bringing us mainly cloudy skies, a few rain showers here and there, and highs in the mid 50s.

Valentine’s Day will see sunshine return, but with highs sticking in the low 50s. A warming trend will take hold again with mostly sunny skies, looking towards the middle of next week!

TODAY: Good deal of sun with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the mid-upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs mostly in the mid 50s.

