Sunday rain showers hold up today

Our second half of the weekend is here, and we’re being met with a damper start to the day. Overall temps will remain in the 60s, and mainly cloudy skies remain overhead.

These showers are pushing in ahead of a cold front, lasting on and off throughout the day. You can grab the umbrellas for sure, but accumulations won’t be too heavy, ranging from 0.1″ all the way to 0.5.”

Partly sunny skies return on Monday, but the morning hours will be chilly here in the 30s, and highs will only get to the low-mid 50s. Rain presses in again on Tuesday with another passing system. Slightly higher accumulations are possible. This will help remedy our drought situation a bit, but not too much. Be sure to stay tuned! As of right now, with a peek ahead to Christmas, a good deal of sunshine is likely now likely.

TODAY: Highs fight to the mid-upper 60s with rain showers around.

TONIGHT: Skies clear out late with lows widely ranging in the 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with highs mostly in the low 50s.