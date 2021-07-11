Sunday storm chances on the increase

I hope your weekend has been going well my friends! More sunshine will be hanging in there for our Sunday morning, with eventual highs pushing up to the upper-mid 80s for the coast, to the low 90s for the Pee Dee. Isolated storms will be around this afternoon, lingering into the evening as well, so please remain weather aware if taking part in extended outdoor plans.

Good breaks of sunshine will still be around tomorrow as well, but with isolated storm chances holding up for the afternoon. Highs will remain similar for the most part too. Be mindful as we progress into the work week. Spotty storm potential will remain in place, with hazy sunshine and seasonable temperatures for our region moving forward. Not the worst week to have an umbrella handy in the car!

TODAY: Breaks of sun with isolated storms around. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Lingering storms fizzle out late. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with spotty pm storms. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.