Sunday sunshine to Monday showers

Good morning all! Looking into our mainly sunny Sunday, high temps are rising into the low and mid 50s again, only falling to the mid 40s tonight. Clouds will be on the increase in a big way overnight as well, being a precursor to our impending precipitation.

A damper pattern is taking shape for the work week, with isolated to scattered showers continuing through the middle of the week after beginning on Monday. Our best shot at higher rates of rain accumulation will be Wednesday, not to mention the potential to hit the mid 70s on Tuesday, as winds surge up from the south.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper-mid 60s.