Sunglasses needed this weekend!

We’ve got another dry stretch of weather on our hands this weekend! Mainly sunny skies will dominate the weather story, but temperatures stay seasonable, with respective highs in the lower and mid 50s. Lows tonight will crash down into the upper 20s for the Pee Dee, holding just above 30 along the coast.

Looking into the upcoming work week, high temps will be hanging around in the mid 50s, but be mindful of potential isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy your weekend!

TODAY: Sunshine breaks out with highs in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear & chilly. Lows around 30 or just below.

TOMORROW: Abundant sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.