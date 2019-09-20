Sunny and Comfortable Again Today

Breaking News Alert
The cooler, more comfortable will continue today and through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, and we will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal through today with highs in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s Inland. Tonight, mostly clear and comfortable. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s inland to low 60s at the beaches. It will warm to near normal over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s, but the humidity will stay low. Warm, humid weather will build into the middle of next week.

Friday, sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 62-63 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and warm. Highs

