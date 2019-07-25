Sunny and Comfortable Today

The cooler, less humid weather that moved in yesterday will continue for the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, keeping the cooler, more comfortable weather around. Humidity will slowly increase into the start of next week as we remain dry. Temperatures will return to around average by mid week, ahead of the next system that could bring us some showers/storms Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Today, mostly sunny and nice with low humidity. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 65-68 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and nice. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches



