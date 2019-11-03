Sunny and cool today with a brief warm up this week

High pressure builds in this weekend bringing some of the chilliest air of this fall season, especially Monday morning where we will have the threat for patchy front away from the coast.

Expect sunny skies today with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Overnight, with clear skies and calm winds temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible Monday morning especially well inland

A coastal trough will develop off shore early next week that could spread clouds along with a low chance for some showers mainly along the coast Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm back to the low to mid 70s by mid week which is average for this time of year. Another cold front will move through Friday bringing rain and even colder temperatures by next weekend. Highs will drop from the 70s Thursday to the 50s by Friday afternoon.