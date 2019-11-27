Sunny and cooler for Thanksgiving

A cold front will move through this evening, clearing out the clouds and dropping the temperatures. This evening, temperatures will be mild, in the 60s. But by morning temperatures will drop into the 40s. Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny, but a little cooler with highs in the low 60s.

The cooler weather will continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be another brief warm up Sunday ahead of the next cold front. This next front will bring rain late Sunday, then much cooler weather to start next week.

Tonight, Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 42-45 inland, 48 beaches.

Thanksgiving, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62-64

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 56-58