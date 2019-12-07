Sunny and cooler start to the weekend

The clouds have moved away this morning and cooler weather will gradually move in this weekend. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with lots of sunshine. It will stay be a little cooler Sunday as clouds build back in throughout the afternoon. There is a chance for some drizzle of light rain late Sunday and Sunday night, then much warmer weather for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 70s to start next week, but there will be a chance for showers. A strong cold front will move through early Wednesday, and much cooler weather will return. High temperatures will be in the 50s for the second half of next week, with night time lows in the 30s.

Today, sunny and cooler. Highs 58-63 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Tonight, clear & cold. Lows 32-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool with clouds building and a slight chance for a shower late in the afternoon. Highs 56-58 inland, 59-60 beaches.