Sunny and cooler to end the week

Our cold front has pushed offshore and high pressure will build in from the west. This morning, temperatures will continue to drop into the 40s with mostly clear skies. This afternoon we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s.

It’ll be a chilly night heading into Friday. Lows will drop into the upper 30 and low 40s with highs on Friday only in the mid 50s.

The cooler weather will continue into Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be another brief warm up Sunday ahead of the next cold front. This next front will bring rain late Sunday, then much cooler weather to start next week.

Thanksgiving, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62-64

Tonight: mostly clear and chilly. Lows 38-42

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 56-58