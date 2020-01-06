Sunny and mild to start the week with temperatures warming a bit more Tuesday, ahead of a cold front. Highs today will top out near 60 along the coast, low 60s inland. We’ll be a few degrees warmer Tuesday as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. This front will bring a few showers to the area, then a gradual cool down. Sunny and cooler for mid week but temps will warm up again for the end of the week. Highs will climb back to the upper 60s to near 70 on Friday with showers moving in late in the day. Mostly cloudy and warm this weekend with scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday, upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday.

Today: Sunny and mild, Highs: 59-62

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 38-40 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers. High: 62-64