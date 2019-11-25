Sunny and mild today

Plenty of sunshine to start the week, with a warm up by midweek. Skies will be clear tonight, and it will get cool with low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. High pressure will control our weather for the first half of the week. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Tuesday. A few clouds around Wednesday, but it will warm into the 70s ahead of the next cold front. That front will move through Wednesday night with a slight chance for a shower. We will cool back into the low 60s Thanksgiving and into the 50s for Black Friday with lots of sunshine. Our next front comes in Sunday, with temperatures warming back into the 60s and near 70s.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 62-64

Tonight: mostly clear and chilly. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches

Tuesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.