Sunny and much cooler today with chilly overnight temperatures

High pressure is building in behind last night’s cold front and will bring much cooler conditions through the weekend. Some of the chilliest temperatures of the season are on the way. Temperatures this morning will start off in the mid and upper 40s inland to the upper 40s and low 50s at the beaches. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs near 60-64.

The front will linger off the coast Saturday and possibly bringing a few clouds and some sprinkles to the coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s. Another front will move in Saturday with high pressure building back in and cooling us off back into the low 60s Sunday. Morning lows in the 30s inland to the mid 40s at the coast.

Warmer weather will return by the middle of next week, and with the warm up will come a slight chance for showers on Tuesday.

Todady, mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: mostly clear and cold. Lows inland 37-39, Beaches 44-46

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.