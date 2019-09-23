Sunny and Warmer to Start the Week

High pressure will control our weather to start the week and we will see plenty of sunshine. It will warm to near normal at the beaches today with high temperatures in the low 80s, above average inland in the upper 80s. A ridge of high pressure will build this week. This will allow warm, humid weather to build into the middle of next week with very little chances of rain. A few fronts push east next week bringing a few more clouds, but the fronts will fizzle once they get here. As this ridge builds, temperatures will warm into the low and mid 90s inland, to the upper 80s at the beaches. A few records could be tied this week.
Today: sunny and warm. Highs 86-89 inland, 82 beaches.
Tonight: clear and mild. Lows 62-66 inland, 66-68 beaches
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs 87-90 inland, 84-86 beaches