The sunny, mild weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with many places cooling into the 40s. Winds will diminish tonight, but will pick back up again tomorrow. A storm system stalled over the northeast is keeping the windy, cool weather in place across the Carolinas through tomorrow. That storm system will start to move away on Thursday. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s tomorrow and Thursday. It will be a little warmer on Friday. A weak storm system will bring a few showers on Saturday. This will clear on Sunday and allow warmer weather to move in. Temperatures will be back in the 80s next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 45 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 70-75.