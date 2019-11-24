Sunny, but cooler Sunday

A little bit of a cool down today, but we will see more sunshine. The cold front that brought rain last night has pushed offshore. We will see plenty of sunshine today, and it will be breezy with high temperatures in the low 60s. Tonight will be cool with temperatures dropping into the 30s to near 40. Pleasant weather will continue for much of the week. High pressure will control our weather with mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday. It will warm up through the middle of the week, with low 70s by Wednesday. A weak cold front may bring a stray shower Wednesday, then temperatures will drop back into the 60s for the end of the week.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 36 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.