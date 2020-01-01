Sunny but cooler to start the New Year

Skies will remain sunny as temperatures drop a little more today thanks to Monday’s cold front. Even though temps will be cooler today we will remain slightly above average. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 50s. We’ll start another warming trend on Thursday and clouds start to move in. Highs on Thursday will climb into the low 60s, then mid 70s for Friday, ahead of the next system. Rain chances will increase throughout the day on Friday, with the best chance for showers coming Friday night and into Saturday morning. Temps will cool to the mid 60s Saturday as showers linger into the afternoon. The system will move out Saturday night and sunshine will return for Sunday as we cool back to near average.
Today: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Upper 50s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 35-37 inland, 39-41 beaches
Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 60s