Sunny & dry weather sticking around!

Our Sunday morning has arrived! Earlier sunshine is breaking out again, and will be going nowhere. High pressure is holding up nicely in controlling our weather pattern.

Highs today will be ranging in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with similar highs slated to start the school and workweek. Not much is changing up into Tuesday either with more clouds trying to mix their way in. Rain and storm chances will be on the increase as we take a check on Wednesday with most remnants of Ida passing our region to the west.

With a check on Hurricane Ida now, the powerful storm is currently on pace to make landfall as a category 4, borderline category 5 hurricane. The Louisiana coastline is under a huge threat of storm surge, among other factors that will easily threaten life and property. We will be keeping our eyes down that way with the likely landfall coming as soon as later this afternoon.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Mainly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the low 70s, with some falling to the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Hot with abundant sunshine. Highs around 90 to the mid 90s.