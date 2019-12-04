Sunny, mild weather returns tomorrow

It will be chilly again tonight, and another sunny day tomorrow. High pressure over the Carolinas will keep it clear and cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. The sunny weather will continue tomorrow, and it will warm into the low 60s by afternoon. A weak storm system will bring some clouds Friday and a slight chance for a shower into Friday night. Cooler weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s. We will warm up to start next week with highs in the 60s to near 70, but it will come with scattered showers. A strong cold front late Tuesday will bring a big cool down for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and chilly. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 62 inland, 60 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 60s.