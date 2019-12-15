Sunny, nice Sunday

Pleasant weather will continue today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures close to normal. High pressure will control our weather today and tomorrow, bringing calm weather. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with the potential for patchy fog late tonight. Sunshine will be back tomorrow with warmer weather. Some spots will see 70 to start the week. The warm weather will continue Tuesday, but a cold front will bring showers late in the day, and a sharp cool down for the rest of the week. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 70s, then only in the mid 50s Wednesday. This cooler weather will continue for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s. Wednesday and Thursday nights will have low temperatures near freezing.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool with patchy fog. Lows 42 inland, 46 beaches.

Monday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.