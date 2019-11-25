Sunny, pleasant start to the week

Plenty of sunshine to start the week, with a warm up by midweek. Skies will be clear tonight, and it will get cool with low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. High pressure will control our weather for the first half of the week. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Tuesday. A few clouds around Wednesday, but it will warm into the 70s ahead of the next cold front. That front will move through Wednesday night with a slight chance for a shower. We will cool back into the 60s for Thanksgiving and into the weekend.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 36 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.