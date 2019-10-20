Sunny, pleasant start to the week

The weekend storm system is moving away, being replaced by nice weather to start the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures falling into the 50s. High pressure will build in to start the week with a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Monday and high temperatures in the 70s. It will warm up on Tuesday ahead of a cold front, and highs will warm into the low to mid 80s. The cold front will move through Tuesday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms. Cooler weather returns with highs on Wednesday in the low 70s. It will be nice and sunny Wednesday and Thursday. A slow moving front will bring clouds and showers on Friday. Those showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through Saturday. This system will move away Saturday night with sunshine returning for Sunday.
Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny and nice. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.
Tuesday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 80-85.