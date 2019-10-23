Sunny, pleasant weather returns Thursday

Tonight will be a cool night, but it will warm up for the end of the week. High pressure will stay over the area through Thursday. It will be clear tonight with temperatures in the 40s. More sunshine tomorrow with temperatures warming back into the 70s. The high pressure will move offshore on Friday, allowing moisture to return with a few clouds and higher humidity. A slow moving storm system will approach over the weekend. There will be a slight chance for a shower on Saturday, but the better chance for rain will be on Sunday. It will be warm and humid Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance will continue Monday before a cold front brings drier air on Tuesday, followed by cooler weather Wednesday.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 43 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.