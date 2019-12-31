Sunny skies and cooler temps to end the year

Temperatures are on their way down, thanks to Monday’s cold front, but will remain above average today. High pressure will build in behind yesterday’s cold front, gradually turning us cooler to start the new year. New Years Eve will consist of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s. Highs Wednesday will drop into the mid to upper 50s then climb back into the 70s by Friday, ahead of another cold front. Rain chances will build throughout the day on Friday and linger throughout much of the day Saturday. Temps will once again slowly fall, into the mid to upper 50s by Sunday.
Tuesday. Sunny and cooler. High: 59-62
Tonight: clear and cold. Low: 34-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.
Wednesday. Sunny and cooler. High: 56-58