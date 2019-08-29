Sunny skies and less humid today, showers return for the weekend

Skies will be sunny today as more comfortable weather moves in. The cold front the moved through yesterday evening is pushing further offshore where it will stall. Plenty of sunshine today with lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the 80s, but it will feel like the 80s. The sunny, nice weather will continue on Friday. The stalled front will retreat back into the Carolinas over the weekend. This will bring back the humidity, as well as the chance for thunderstorms. Hit or miss thunderstorms are possible Saturday, with a better chance for storms Sunday and Monday. Rain chances continue through mid week.
Today, sunny and warm with lower humidity. Highs 87-88 inland, 84-85 beaches.
Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 62-64 inland, 68 beaches.
Friday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 85-90.