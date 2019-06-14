Sunny Skies with Lower Humidity Today







Very nice weather is building in and will last into the weekend. A cold front moved across the Carolinas last night dry, and will bring in even drier weather with lower humidity for today. Plenty of sunshine today with low humidity and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s inland to low 60s along the coast. This pleasant weather will continue Saturday, then it will warm up a bit on Sunday. A few spots will hit 90 on Sunday. Warm, humid weather will move in next week, and this will lead to hit or miss late day thunderstorms for much of the week.

Today, sunny and nice with low humidity. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cooler. Lows 55-56 inland, 62 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s.





