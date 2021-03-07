Sunny stretch through next week!

Good morning my friends! Today we’re back to the sunshine, but morning temps will be chilly in the low 30s to around 30 in spots. Highs will rebound to the upper mid-50s and continue to rise into the work week as well.

Monday and Tuesday keeping matching up with the same weather situation, mainly sunny skies, with respective high temps around 60-64, to the upper 60s. It’s only getting warmer from that point towards the upcoming weekend. Rain has truly taken a vacation.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Sunny with highs averaging in the upper-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the lower 30s to some inland upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Plentiful sun with high temps in the upper 50s to low-mid 60s.